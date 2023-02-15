Latest Canadian lotto winner plans on taking twin on a trip of a lifetime

When Shannon Stuart received a phone call from BCLC about her big lottery win, she didn’t believe the news at first.

The Mackenzie, BC, resident won the progressive jackpot of $364,969.90 after playing the holiday-themed Winning Tree casino game on PlayNow.com.

“I kept asking the BCLC employee if this was real. They had to repeat the amount three or four times,” said Stuart. “My husband didn’t believe it, either. He made me find another number online for BCLC and I called back to confirm.”

Initial disbelief was turned into joy once Stuart verified her win. She shared that she plans to celebrate the big win with a family get-together. And that she plans on taking a dream vacation with someone special.

“I am going to take my twin sister on a trip to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand,” Stuart said. “We’re going to go backpacking, so it will be a lot of fun!”

Stuart also plans to take time off work and celebrate by spending time with her husband.

“This win means a lot to me,” said Stuart. “It really feels like a windfall right now.”