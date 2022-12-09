Woman surprised by lottery win since she only plays "once in a blue moon"

One Ontario woman who said that she’s not much of a lottery player just won a sizeable prize, much to her surprise.

Shalon Grannum, is a Hamilton resident who only buys tickets “once in a blue moon.”

After buying her occasional ticket, she checked the winning numbers.

“I was just casually sitting at home when I decided to check my ticket online,” she said. “When I realized I won, I just stared at the screen!”

Grannum had won the Lotto 6/49 prize worth $100,000 in the March 26 draw.

The first person to hear about her great news was her dad.

“He is so happy for me,” she said, smiling.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her cheque, she said she plans to invest her winnings.

Grannum’s winning ticket was purchased at CNIB in Walmart on Centennial Parkway in Hamilton.