Newest Canadian millionaire left "speechless" after her huge jackpot win

Lottery winners can have a variety of reactions when they receive the news that they won a jackpot.

Some people shout for joy while others cry happy tears.

For Satwant Aujla of Abbotsford, BC, her response to learning she had won the guaranteed prize of $1 million in Lotto 6/49 was stunned silence.

“I was at Freshco (in Abbotsford) when I found out I won,” said Aujla, who shared that she was in such disbelief that she took her ticket to two gas stations the following day to double-check.

“I put [the ticket] in my pocket and got out of there when I saw the winning amount.”

Aujla bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket for the January 25, 2023 draw at the Chevron gas station on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

She added that she was most excited to share the great news with her son, who was “blown away.”

“This win gives me some peace and comfort,” said Aujla. “I always wanted to buy my son a house if I won.”