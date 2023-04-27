"I always joke about my $20 wins": Lottery winner plans European getaway with his wife

What’s the most you’ve ever won in the lottery?

After several small lottery wins, one lottery player from Ontario is celebrating after finally winning more than $20.

Saturnino Jr. Endrina is a father and grandfather who lives in Mississauga. Sometime in January, he purchased a ticket at Metro supermarket on Erin Mills Parkway.

After the draw, he checked his ticket using the OLG App and saw that he had won $80.

Or so he thought.

He went to the store to double-check his ticket and couldn’t believe that he’d actually won a much bigger prize.

“I went to the store and checked it at the ticket checker and that’s when I knew I had a winning ticket in my hands,” recalled Endrina, who realized that he had actually won the second prize worth $80,754.80 in the January 17, 2023, LottoMax draw.

“I can’t explain how I felt at that moment,” he said. “I was speechless.”

Of course, he immediately wanted to share the news with his wife.

“As soon as I got home, I showed my wife the validation slip,” he said. “I always joke about my $20 wins, so she was excited to see this amount!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his winnings, Endrina said he’ll be putting his money towards his mortgage and paying off some bills. He’ll also be saving the rest for a rainy day. He also plans to take his wife on a trip to Europe.

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” he said.