Scratch & Win lottery player eyeing new Ford Bronco after massive win

Aug 30 2023, 6:53 pm
A winning Scratch & Win ticket could be traded in for a new car soon by one lottery player in Canada.

Sandra Green is from Delta, BC, but she’s an “avid traveller.” In fact, she had just returned from Disneyland before she bought her winning Crossword Extreme Scratch & Win ticket at the Scottsdale Centre Mall on 120 Street.

She checked her ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App and was “so giddy” after seeing the result.

Sandra Green won big on a Scratch & Win ticket | BCLC

Now, she’s going to celebrate her win while she jets off to her next vacation in Hawaii. She’s also interested in treating herself to a new Ford Bronco and says it’s “very exciting” to be a lottery winner.

What car do you have your eye on? Let us know in the comments.

