"Nobody believed me at first": Lottery player wins half a million dollars

Imagine finally winning the lottery only to realize that absolutely no one believed you.

That’s exactly what happened to a lottery player in Newfoundland and Labrador who found out about his win.

It started off just like any other day for Samuel, a Bay Roberts resident. While getting ready for work, he noticed that he had received a notification from alc.com. So he logged onto his Atlantic Lottery account to check his messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

What he saw left him stunned: he had just won $500,000 playing Daily Grand.

His first instinct was to share the news with everyone, but telling people that you won half a million dollars is never going to be that straightforward.

“Nobody believed me at first,” he said while claiming his cheque.

Now that he has an extra half a million dollars in his bank account, Samuel said that he plans to put money away for retirement. He’ll also be using the money to buy a new vehicle and plan a vacation somewhere warm.

“I’ve always dreamt about it but never really thought I would win it,” he said.​

Daily Grand costs $3 per play and draws take place every Monday and Thursday at 11:29 pm AT.