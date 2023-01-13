Man surprised after a Free Play ticket landed him a lottery win

Those who play the lottery are all too familiar with the mild disappointment after realizing you only won a Free Play ticket or, worse — not winning anything. However, a Free Play proved extremely lucky for one Ontario man.

Ryaan Othman is a Brampton resident who says that he started playing the lottery “on and off” for about five months.

And like many lottery players, he won a Free Play ticket, which he used for the November 15, 2022 draw.

While at home, the self-employed Othman recalls pulling up the OLG App to scan his ticket but couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I thought, ‘Wait, something is wrong here!'” he said. Naturally, he had to scan it again a few more times just to be sure.

“The third time I checked it I realized I won,” he said.

He definitely wasn’t seeing things: Othman was thrilled when he realized he won the Lotto Max second prize worth $180,372.10.

“I won this with a Free Play ticket,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

He’s in no rush to make any big decisions with his money, though: Othman said he’ll be putting his winnings away for now.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Main Street in Brampton.