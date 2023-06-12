"Oh, my gosh": Mom can finally retire after scratching up huge lotto prize

A mother’s love is the greatest gift of all. The second-best, however, might be a lottery ticket containing a massive prize.

Ruth Inglis of Maple Ridge, BC, found that out when she scratched up a $150,000 prize in the Holiday Gift Pack ticket recently given to her by her mother.

Inglis was at home when she discovered her big win by scanning her ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App.

“I was so happy and my first thought was that I won $150,” she shared. “I looked at it closer and thought it looked different and kept saying, ‘Oh, my gosh.’

“I sent it to my family members and said, ‘Do you see what I see?'”

Inglis and her family enjoy buying each other Scratch & Win tickets to celebrate special occasions. The winning ticket was purchased from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

“My son thought I was pranking everyone but once the dust settled everyone realized it was a real win,” said Inglis, who added that the win will allow her to retire in the near future.

The Maple Ridge resident also plans to take her family to Mexico.

“It’s a significant amount of money. It’s surreal. This is about the family… the things we can do together.”