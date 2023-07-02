One lottery player was on his way home when he learned about his life-changing win.

Fifty-six-year-old Rolf Balentin lives in Oshawa, Ontario, and considers himself an occasional lottery player who enjoys playing the Lotto 6/49. However, one day, he decided to mix it up and purchased a Daily Grand ticket.

Balentin recalled that his parents were dropping him home one day when he pulled up the OLG App to scan his ticket. That’s when he discovered that he had won a massive prize.

“It was crazy,” he said.

Balentin won the Daily Grand second prize in the June 15, 2023 draw, which meant he would get $25,000 a year for life.

He immediately showed his phone screen to his parents.

“They were just as surprised as I was,” said Balentin, adding that this was his biggest win to date.

As for his prize, Balentin opted for the lump sum prize, netting him a windfall of $500,000.

Now half a million dollars richer, he said that he plans to manage his finances and use the money to complete some home renovations.

His big win also allows him to pursue his dreams: Balentin plans to go back to school to become a physiotherapist.

“This win came at just the right time,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Park Road in Oshawa.