Kids' birthday numbers bring one lottery player a six-figure prize

A special set of numbers proved lucky for one lottery player, who’s now celebrating a six-figure prize.

Robert White, 68, is a retiree who lives in Newmarket, Ontario. And like many other lottery players across Canada, he bought a Lotto Max ticket for the July 25 draw when the jackpot had grown to a massive $70 million. But White didn’t just pick random numbers.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for years. They consist of my children’s birthdays,” he said.

Ultimately, two people — one in BC, another in Western Canada — split the $70 million prize. When White checked the results on the OLG website, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing: the numbers he had picked landed him a Max Millions prize worth $500,000.

“I was blown away,” Robert said. “I called my wife, and she was happy, too!”

He added that this is the biggest lottery prize he’s ever won.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, White said he’ll share his winnings with his family. He also plans to use the money to buy a new home.

“It’s such a great feeling,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Towncentre News & Convenience on Davis Drive in Newmarket.