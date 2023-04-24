"Feels good to win this big": Retired welder and musician celebrates second lottery win

Good luck struck twice for a lottery player who won two prizes recently, and his second win was bigger than the first.

“I won $10,000 a year ago on Encore,” said Richard Claus, a retired welder and musician living in Innisfil, Ontario.

The lottery player decided to try his luck again and bought a Lottario ticket for the April 1, 2023, draw.

“I went to the store and asked the cashier for a printout of the winning numbers and brought it home,” he recalled. “The printout said there was one winner, and I thought, maybe I am that winner. And sure enough, I matched all six numbers.”

Claus was thrilled to learn he had won the Lottario jackpot worth $382,900.20.

But since he won on April 1, convincing his loved ones proved rather tricky.

He said he woke up his wife to share the big news, and she asked, “Is this an April Fool’s joke?”

“When she realized it was real, she was so happy,” he said while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre.

Claus said he plans to save his money and share it with his daughter, but he also has some fun plans: he’s taking his wife on vacation to Vegas, and, of course, he’s treating himself to a brand new guitar.

“It feels good to win this big,” he said. “I’ve had no sleep since I found out and have been shaking ever since!”

Claus’ winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Sideroad in Innisfil.