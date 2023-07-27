Mom couldn't stop screaming after winning $35 million Lotto Max jackpot

Hitting the jackpot can be a real scream!

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops, BC, was delighted to find that out when she won a life-changing $35 million from the July 25, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Malesku was at home when she checked the winning numbers online and her husband immediately knew something big was happening. Their neighbours did too.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!'” shared Malesku. “I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking.

“I was shouting so loud with excitement that the neighbours came out of their houses because they thought something was wrong.”

The Southern Interior resident purchased the winning ticket from Walmart on Hillside Drive while shopping for beach towels. She matched all seven numbers and split the $70 million jackpot with another winner in Alberta.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her,” said Malesku. “She immediately dropped everything and came over. We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

Family is the most important thing to the Kamloops resident, and she plans to build her son and daughter their dream homes, as well as one for herself.

Malesku said that she will be gifting some money to other family members, then purchasing a truck and a travel trailer to visit the East Coast with her loved ones.

When asked how it feels to win the huge jackpot, Malesku added, “I’m just absolutely blown away.”