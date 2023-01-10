Lottery winner retiring early thanks to major prize from Daily Grand draw

A new lottery winner says he is overwhelmed after learning he’s won a life-changing amount of cash.

“I can now retire and have more financial security,” he said.

Vancouver resident Jonas Winlaw checked his ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App but didn’t believe what he saw. He said he had to visit the lottery kiosk at Denman Place Mall, where he purchased his winning ticket.

“I was in my kitchen at home when I found out I won,” Winlaw recalled. “The first thing that crossed my mind was dismay. I was in disbelief and had to check a few more times.”

Winlaw won $25,000 a year for life from a Daily Grand draw.

The BC man opted for the lump sum cash payment of $500,000.

Winlaw plans to celebrate by treating his friends to a nice dinner, retiring earlier than expected, and will fulfill his dream of purchasing property.