Pair of lottery winners plan to be "responsible" adults with their huge win

A pair of lottery winners in BC is staying level-headed after their big win.

Debra Dorsch and Joseph (Daniel) Belanger from Terrace, BC, won the top prize from BCLC’s Premier Fortune Scratch & Win ticket – $200,000.

They bought the ticket from the Huskey on Lakelse Avenue, and when Dorsch got home, she scratched the ticket.

“I immediately texted Dan saying, ‘Holy cow, we won,’” said Dorsch. “It was exhilarating!”

“Of course, it was great,” said Belanger. “What would you feel? To confirm it was real, we went back to the Husky.”

After confirming their win was legit, they celebrated over sushi dinner.

Now, they have very responsible plans for their money.

“I want to live debt free and be a responsible adult,” said Dorsch. “I want to pay off my mortgage,” Belanger added.

Hopefully, they get a few more sushi dinners, too!

