A construction worker from Ontario might have more than sheer luck to credit for his big lottery win.

Rendall Pennie of Kirkfield won a LOTTO 6/49 second prize of $118,000 in the January 4 draw earlier this year. He bought his ticket at a Loblaws location in Lindsay, just over 30 minutes from his village.

“I’ve been playing LOTTO 6/49 since it came out,” he said while collecting his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I put together an Excel sheet with all the winning numbers and analyzed the data to pick the most common numbers.”

Pennie was shocked when he checked his ticket on the OLG App: “I heard the winning jingle and I didn’t believe it,” the grandfather recalled. “I showed my partner and her eyes opened wide and she said, ‘No way!'”

The winner will be just as smart with his prize money as he was with picking his numbers. He plans to pay off bills, buy new home furniture, and invest what’s left.

“This money is going to do so much for me,” he said, smiling.

