"I've had a rough life, now I have this boost": Machine operator wins lottery

After 20 years of trying his luck, a lottery player from Mississauga, Ontario, has won $225,000.

Remeshwar Ramsumeer, a machine operator, won in The Big Spin instant game.

The father and self-proclaimed “jack of all trades” discovered he had an opportunity to his name while having a coffee in a store. He scratched his ticket and won an in-store spin. The next day, when he returned to check his ticket, his luck changed.

“I was excited to win something and was hoping for $50,” he recalled. But, too busy chatting with the store clerk, Ramsumeer did not realize at first that he had landed on the Big Spin.

“The clerk and I were both shocked. I’m still shocked right now! I was so grateful in that moment,” he added.

Ramsumeer then went to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to tackle the big wheel. “When I saw the wheel hit $225,000, I was speechless and had goosebumps!” he revealed. “Now I know what the winners feel like.”

Ramsumeer plans to use his winnings to take his daughter on vacation and save for her college fund. He also wants a fresh start and hopes to pay off his condo.

“I’ve had a rough life, and now I have this boost,” he concluded. “I just want to enjoy it. It’s just starting to sink in.”

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at a Shell location in Mississauga.