First thing lottery winner did was call brother to jokingly "rub it in his face"

In typical sibling fashion, a lottery winner from Ontario’s first instinct was to show off the six-figure win to his brother.

Raymond Poisson of Windsor said yes to Encore, and it paid off. He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 21 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

He also won $25 on additional draws on the same ticket, which he bought at Food Basics on Goyeau Street in Windsor. This brought his total winnings to $100,025.

The 72-year-old says he’s been a weekly lottery player for 40 years and always says yes to Encore.

“I was at the store replaying my ticket when the lottery terminal shut down,” he recalled. “I was a little surprised and stunned to discover I won $100,000!”

The first thing Poisson did was call his brother.

“He didn’t believe me until I said I was calling to rub it in his face,” he laughed.

Poisson’s plans for the lottery win are equally responsible and indulgent.

He will invest his windfall for a more comfortable retirement, but he also plans to splurge and treat himself to a shopping spree.

“I’m happy and still hopeful for a big prize!” he said.

