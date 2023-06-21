Husband wants to help wife retire early with hefty lottery win

A lucky lottery winner from Quebec wants to do something sweet for his wife with his windfall.

Outaouais resident Robert Lavigne won the Québec 49 $2,000,000 grand prize last month.

He bought the lottery ticket at the Magasin Général in Gatineau for the April 29 draw.

“I feel like a rock star!” said Lavigne upon receiving his cheque for $2,000,000 at the Casino du Lac-Leamy.

When he checked the winning combination for Québec 49, he couldn’t believe his luck. So much so that he double-checked the numbers three times.

Once he was sure of his lottery win, he rushed to break the big news to his wife, who also had to be convinced that it was real.

Lavigne wants to help his wife retire early with the $2,000,000 prize.

Besides that, he says he’ll take some time to think about what they’ll do with the money, but says they plan to treat themselves.

“For once, we’re going to celebrate!” he said, adding that he’s had to work hard all his life.

There have been plenty of wholesome recent lottery wins like this.

One retail worker in Ontario celebrated a $35 million lottery win a week after their daughter’s graduation.

A grandmother in Ontario gave away her yard sale items for free after a big lottery windfall.

You could have your own surprise win moment. Someone in Canada became a multimillionaire over the weekend, so make sure to check your ticket from the Lotto 6/49 classic draw on Saturday, June 17.