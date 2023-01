A lottery player in BC is set to return to the Philippines to celebrate their big lotto win with family.

ā€œI saw my dad win a lottery prize in the Philippines, and after that, I started purchasing tickets here and there,ā€ said Gerard Ordoyo in a release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Since his dad’s win, Ordoyo has been dreaming big for a lotto win for years, and it’s finally paid off. He bought a ticket for the December 28, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw at the London Drugs in Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. Later, he found out he had won after he checked his lotto ticket at the mall’s kiosk.

ā€œI thought it was $1,000, so I signed it and gave it to the person working, and then they scanned it and told me how much I won!ā€

He immediately called his wife. ā€œI called her on the SkyTrain and she thought it was a prank,ā€ he said.

Now, Ordoyo is set to go to the Philippines for a family reunion, returning as a millionaire. He also plans to help his kids who are about to start university.

Last year, lottery players in BC won more than $113 million from Lotto 6/49. It draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays and has a Gold Ball Draw where you can win a guaranteed $1 million.