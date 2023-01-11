A lottery player in BC is set to return to the Philippines to celebrate their big lotto win with family.

“I saw my dad win a lottery prize in the Philippines, and after that, I started purchasing tickets here and there,” said Gerard Ordoyo in a release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Since his dad’s win, Ordoyo has been dreaming big for a lotto win for years, and it’s finally paid off. He bought a ticket for the December 28, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw at the London Drugs in Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. Later, he found out he had won after he checked his lotto ticket at the mall’s kiosk.

“I thought it was $1,000, so I signed it and gave it to the person working, and then they scanned it and told me how much I won!”

He immediately called his wife. “I called her on the SkyTrain and she thought it was a prank,” he said.

Now, Ordoyo is set to go to the Philippines for a family reunion, returning as a millionaire. He also plans to help his kids who are about to start university.

Last year, lottery players in BC won more than $113 million from Lotto 6/49. It draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays and has a Gold Ball Draw where you can win a guaranteed $1 million.