"I couldn’t talk, I was stuttering": Lottery winner was so shocked he started shaking

“I buy my tickets faithfully, but I never expected this,” said one lottery winner who discovered he had won a six-figure prize in July.
Philip Knuckle, 60, lives in Windsor, Ontario, and the now-retired hospitality worker said he has been playing the lottery regularly for 30 years and picks the same numbers every time.
“I always say yes to Encore, and I always play my regular numbers,” he said.
One day, he bought a Lottario ticket and decided to check the results. Knuckle was stunned.
After matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the July 29, 2023, Lottario draw, Knuckle had won $100,000.
“I was at the store when I discovered my win,” he recalled. “When the lottery terminal started to play a song, I realized I won and started shaking with excitement.”
He added, “I was so shocked that I couldn’t talk – I was stuttering.”
Knuckle’s girlfriend started jumping up and down and gave him a big hug.
“She was so excited. It was my favourite moment of the win,” he said. “Pure and unfiltered joy!”
With an extra $100,000 in his bank account, Knuckle said he’ll put the money towards his retirement and enjoy his winnings.
“I plan to treat myself to a beach vacation to relax and have some fun in the sun,” he said. “I buy my tickets faithfully — but I never expected this.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Kevin’s Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.