She's his lucky charm! Man finds out about lottery win on daughter's birthday

One Ontario man was thrilled to discover that he had won the lottery during a routine gas stop.

Mississauga resident Pedro Tafur said that he has been playing the lottery regularly for 10 years.

“I like to play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, and I always say yes to Encore,” he said.

Tafur recalls how he and his family were celebrating his daughter’s birthday and he’d been tasked with picking up the food.

“I stopped for gas on my way home and while I was there, I checked my ticket,” he recalled.

After scanning his ticket, Tafur was stunned when he realized that he had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 26, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw, netting him a prize of $100,000.

“I was shocked. I went out to the car and called my wife,” he said. “I had to pick up dinner for my daughter’s birthday. She didn’t believe me when I told her.”

Since he finally won on his daughter’s birthday after trying his luck in the lottery for a decade, Tafur’s wife pointed out that their daughter was their good luck charm.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he said he plans to use the money to pay some bills and share it with his wife and children.

“I’d love to treat my family to a trip. And maybe a nice watch for myself,” he said.

For Tafur, the experience has been “hard to describe.”

“I feel so blessed – I never dreamt this would happen,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga.