"The earth stood still for a minute": 33-year-old father stunned by huge lottery win

The holidays are extra merry for one lottery winner who recently claimed his life-changing winnings.

Paulo Sousa, a father and a resident of Brampton, Ontario, said that he’s a regular lottery player and often chooses Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

He had purchased a ticket for the September 30 Lotto Max draw, and afterwards, decided to check his ticket using the OLG App.

The 33-year-old recalls seeing the result and being completely speechless.

“I think I stopped breathing!” he recalled. “The earth stood still for a minute.”

After seeing all the zeros in his winnings, he had to make sure he wasn’t imagining it.

“I had to get my wife to look at it because I was in disbelief,” said Sousa.

It turns out that Sousa had won the $1 million Maxmillions prize.

“[My wife] was in denial and I was freaking out,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his winnings, he said that he’ll be using the money to buy a home for his family. He’ll also be investing part of his windfall in his children’s future.

“I’m so grateful and emotional,” he said. “It’s a chance to give my family a great start. It feels amazing.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Pass on Dixie Road in Mississauga.