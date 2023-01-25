"It’s not easy to make $1 million": Father of three celebrates lottery win after playing for 12 years

New Year’s Day was an extra memorable one for one lottery winner who finally won big after playing for over a decade.

Paulo Henrique Aveiro is a 38-year-old father of three from Hamilton, Ontario. Aveiro, who works as a roofer, said that he’s been playing the lottery for 12 years.

After all those years without a massive win, Aveiro decided to try his luck in a different game, opting to buy a $100 Instant Ultimate ticket instead.

When he checked his ticket on New Year’s day, he was in for a surprise: he had won a top prize worth $1 million in the December 31, 2022 draw.

“I discovered my win on New Years Day – what a great way to start the new year!” he said. “I was so happy I was jumping up and down screaming with excitement.”

With $1 million in his bank account, Aveiro couldn’t be more grateful.

“I feel so happy. It’s not easy to make $1 million,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque.

And it looks like a housewarming party might might be in his future.

“I will be using this for a deposit on my new house,” he said.

Aveiro’s ticket was purchased at Busy Bee Food Mart on Barton Street in Hamilton.