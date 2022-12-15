"I thought it was a hoax": Lottery winner hits jackpot playing on his phone

When you win the lottery, you experience a whole gamut of emotions – but a lot of folks experience pure disbelief. That’s exactly what happened to Paul Willie from Port Hardy, BC.

In a release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on Thursday, December 15, they shared that the latest lottery winner in the province thought it was a total hoax when he won.

“Most people heading out on a road trip hope it will be free of unexpected incidents, but certain surprises are something to celebrate,” according to BCLC, who said Willie was travelling when he won a casino jackpot.

His take-home prize was $588,376.64.

According to BCLC, Willie was spending the night at a hotel in Nanaimo when he decided to play the MegaJackpots® Wolf Run slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to think. I pressed the screen off and on again,” said Willie. “I thought it was a hoax!”

Now, Willie is planning to buy a car with his new prize money. “I was most excited to share the news with my children,” Willie said.

What would you do with an extra half a million in cash?