"I hope the amount I win has more zeros!”: Mom of three manifests her $2M lottery win

A mother of three from Quebec manifested her life-changing multimillion-dollar lottery win.

After pocketing a cool $20 playing online on lotoquebec.com, Lanaudière resident Patsy Lefebvre decided to play Double Jeu 49 and opt for a quick-pick selection.

“This time, I hope the amount I win has more zeros!” the lottery player told her spouse while in the middle of her purchase.

Little did she know that her wish would come true.

The next day, while in a meeting, Lefebvre noticed that she had two missed calls from Loto‑Québec.

Wondering what was up, she excused herself to return the call.

Lefebvre thought she won just a small amount at first, so she couldn’t hold back tears when she learned that she was actually taking home the $2,000,0000 Québec 49 grand prize from the August 16 draw.

After sharing the amazing news with her spouse, Lefebvre got on a video call with her three children.

“Hope you have your passports ready, ‘cause we’re going away for Christmas!” she cried out.

The lottery winner also plans to use her windfall to move.

“I can’t believe I’m here!” were her first words as she entered the winners’ lounge at Loto-Québec’s Montréal head office on August 18.

Lefebvre added that she kicked off her celebrations with a nice bottle of wine.

