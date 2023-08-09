Mom buys winning lottery ticket while grabbing cold cuts for lunch

A mother of two was at the store buying cold cuts for lunch when she decided to pick up an Instant Bingo lottery ticket.

Patsy Bellissimo is a 55-year-old administrator who lives in Georgetown, Ontario. She said she’s been playing Bingo and Crossword for years and likely gets it from her family.

“My mother was the Bingo queen, and my sister-in-law was a fan of Crossword,” she said.

Bellissimo was going about her day as usual and had stopped at the store to pick up some cold cuts for lunch. While there, she stopped at the Lotto Centre to buy some lottery tickets, including a $10 Instant Bingo Multiplier ticket.

A few hours later, she finally decided to play her ticket and check if she won anything and was shocked when she found out that she had won big. Bellissimo couldn’t believe that she won the game’s top prize and was now $250,000 richer.

“I felt like my sister-in-law was with me when I discovered my windfall at the store she used to go to,” said Bellissimo. “It was a pretty surreal day.”

The happy winner immediately shared the news with her kids.

“They were so excited and said, ‘Really, mom? Good for you!'” she recalled.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto to pick up her quarter million dollar cheque, Bellissimo said she’d be managing her finances and planning to use the money to enjoy herself.

“I’m going to take care of my two boys,” she said, smiling. “This win couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s an amazing feeling, and I’m kind of still in shock.”

Bellissimo bought her winning ticket at Rockwood Lotto Centre on Dixie Road in Mississauga.