"I was in a daze": Transportation worker celebrates six-figure lottery win

Despite playing his favourite numbers, one lottery winner couldn’t believe that a random selection of numbers would net him a six-figure prize.

Patrick Gordon is a transportation worker who lives in Mississauga, Ontario. He said he’s a longtime lottery player and enjoys playing games like Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Lottario, adding that he always opts for the $1 Encore.

He was at home making his morning cup of coffee one day when he decided to pull up the OLG App to scan his tickets. For a moment, he was confused when he saw that he had won a prize in the June 17 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I thought I had won $100,” he said. “Then I counted the zeroes again and realized it was $100,000! I was in a daze and couldn’t believe it. I kept thinking to myself, ‘No, I did not just win $100,000.'”

He excitedly shared the news with his wife, who was still in bed.

“She thought it was a dream because she thought I had already left for work,” said Gordon.

He said that the win was even more unexpected because he usually chooses to play the same series of numbers.

“I was surprised to have won on the randomly generated Encore selection,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his windfall.

Gordon added that the experience has felt surreal. “It was like an out-of-body experience. I still can’t believe I’ve won,” he said.

As for what he plans to do with his money, he said he’ll take his time before making any major plans.

“I want to make sure I use it wisely,” he said. “There are so many possibilities.”