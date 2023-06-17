A 25-year-old construction worker just won a six-figure lottery prize

A man in his twenties was stunned when a trip to a convenience store resulted in a massive lottery win.

Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Bakalarz lives in Pickering, Ontario and works in construction. He said that he only plays the lottery occasionally.

One day, he was on the way to meet a friend for lunch when he made a quick stop at a convenience store. While there, he decided to buy some tickets.

“I had some spare change, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” he said. “I scratched one and won $10, so I bought two more.”

One of the tickets he opted for was Instant Plinko, which retails for $5, and it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that certainly paid off.

“I won $5 on the first, then $100,000 on the second!” Bakalarz recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto. “I had to double-check the number of zeroes – it was nuts!”

He then shared the news with his parents, girlfriend, and friends.

“They were all super excited for me,” he said.

It’s his first big win and now that he’s $100,000 richer, Bakalarz said he plans to use his windfall to manage his finances and invest in real estate. He also has fun plans and will use his money to take a vacation.

“I’ll enjoy the added comfort that comes with this win,” he smiled. “It’s nice to get a head start in life.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Kingston Road in Pickering.