A regular day at the store turned into a truly memorable experience for one Ontario lottery winner.

Patricia Shibley from King City said that she’s a regular lottery player who has her own routine when buying a ticket.

“I love Lotto Max,” she said. “And I always choose my own numbers.”

Shibley, who’s now retired, said that she was at the store when she decided to scan her ticket.

“I saw a lot of zeroes and thought, ‘Whoa, that’s cool!'” she recalled.

Playing her favourite game finally paid off — as did her selection of numbers — because Shibley won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 11 Lotto Max draw.

When she told her daughter the news, she said that she “didn’t believe her at first.”

“She is very happy for me now,” said Shibley, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her huge cheque.

As for what she plans to do now that she’s a million dollars richer, she said she plans to use her win “to help some family and people in need.”

“I feel so grateful and just fantastic!” said the generous Shibley.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rita’s Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.