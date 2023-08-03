Retired transit operator wins lottery on game he's been playing for years

Sticking to his favourite game has paid off big time for one lottery player who’s now celebrating a six-figure win.

Pasqualino Meffe, 75, is a retired transit operator who lives in Mississauga, Ontario, and has been playing the lottery for quite a while. He enjoys playing games like Cash for Life, Lotto 6/49, and Lotto Max. However, one favourite game, in particular, would prove extremely lucky.

“I’ve been playing Crossword Extreme since it came out,” said Meffe.

After purchasing one, Meffe started to play his ticket, and one by one, he started uncovering one word after another.

In all, he uncovered 11 words, which meant that he had won the game’s top prize worth $350,000.

“I couldn’t believe it and had to scan it twice!” he recalled.

An uncertain Meffe then asked his daughter to check his ticket. And since one can never be too sure, he went to the store to scan his ticket, and that’s when it finally sunk in.

“The cashier saw that I won and was out of breath,” he said about the bizarre and happy moment. “I finally believed it was real when OLG called to confirm my win.”

While Meffe was at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that he plans to manage his finances.

And to celebrate the occasion, he said, “Maybe I’ll take a vacation, too. This win will help me a lot. It’s a really good feeling.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Lucky Lotto Centre on City Centre Drive in Mississauga.