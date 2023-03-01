Lottery winner thought email alert about $1M prize was junk and deleted it

A lottery winner from Newmarket, Ontario, is over the moon with her million-dollar win.

Shuai Wang played the Lotto 6/49 game and won $1,000,010 in the Gold Ball Draw on January 21.

Wang had signed up for OLG’s lottery subscription during the pandemic and has been playing the Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max games since.

This time, her luck was working overtime — she nearly missed her prize.

Wang got an email from OLG alerting her about her $1 million win, but she thought it was junk and swiftly deleted it.

“Later that day, I was looking at my phone and saw another email, so decided to log into my OLG account. Even then, I still thought it was a mistake,” she said while picking up her winnings at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

“I told my husband when he got home from walking the dog and he thought I was joking. No matter what I said, he still didn’t believe me!”

The prize will help the 40-year-old mom make many of her dreams come true. She wants to use it to go back to school and get her doctorate degree, but for now, she’ll be surprising her husband with concert tickets to his favourite band’s show.

Wang is also thinking of taking a trip to a sunny destination with her family.

“This is an unbelievable experience – as much as I’ve dreamt of this moment, it’s completely unreal,” the lottery winner concluded.