“I thought I was going to cry": Grandpa plans to use lottery win to be mortgage-free

A lucky lottery player from Ontario has big plans for his six-figure win.

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Olli Kauppinen of Tottenham. He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the August 19, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

The 72-year-old husband and grandfather said he’s been a regular lottery player since the first days of the lottery and always says yes to Encore.

Kauppinen bought his winning lottery ticket at Tottenham Pharmacy on Queen Street in Tottenham.

The retiree stopped at the store after breakfast one morning and used the ticket checker. When he saw $100,000, he thought something was wrong.

“I thought I was going to cry – I was so darn happy! It was incredible,” said Kauppinen.

He went out to the car to show his wife the validation slip but she thought he was fooling her.

“I told her I didn’t believe it either, but we won. Oh, what a feeling, what a rush… just like the song,” he said with a laugh.

Kauppinen plans to use this win to be mortgage-free.

“My wife is going to retire soon, so we’ll plan a trip this winter for some relaxation on the beach. We’ll also do some work around the house,” he said.

If you want a chance at winning, Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1.

