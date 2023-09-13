Mid-week winner: Canadian lottery player now a multimillionaire after $17 million win

Whether or not they’re aware of it yet, one lucky lottery player is about to find out that their life is about to change drastically after winning a massive prize in the recent draw.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, September 12, and the winning numbers were 06, 07, 09, 12, 13, 32, 37, and bonus number 15.

Someone managed to match all of the seven winning numbers, landing themselves a $17 million lottery prize. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada.

There were no winners for the second lottery prize worth $138,961; however, 30 people will split the third prize, each receiving a cheque for $4,632.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 63, 88, 90, and 99, but there were no winners during this draw.