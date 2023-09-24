Weekend winner: Lottery player now $5 million richer as jackpot soars

If you bought a lottery ticket for last night’s draw, you might want to check your ticket because it was a very lucky weekend for several lottery players.

All eyes are on the prize this time, as the Lotto 6/49 gold ball prize has soared to an astounding $66 million. But no one won the main prize during the draw, which took place on Saturday, September 23.

The top prize might still be up for grabs, but a couple of lottery players will be waking up to some welcome news.

After matching the white ball numbers 44965391-01, someone in Ontario is now $1 million richer, according to PlayNow.

Another won an even bigger prize after matching the classic winning numbers 05, 18, 22, 26, 28, 45, and bonus number 14. The life-changing ticket was purchased in Ontario.

There were a few more winners in last night’s draw after six people matched five of the six winning numbers plus the bonus number. After splitting the second prize, each will have an extra $63,678.30 in their bank accounts. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, three in Ontario, and one in Quebec.

Looking to try your luck in the next draw? The Lotto 6/49 prize has now grown to $68 million, and the draw is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27. Good luck!