"Screaming and high-fives": Lotto winners will treat family to vacation after biting off a big prize

A pair of Canadian lotto players are singing “Viva Las Vegas” at the top of their lungs after they scratched up a huge jackpot.

Natasha Kristensen and Jacob Lamarsh of Comox, BC, said that they will take their children on a vacation at the popular tourist destination after winning $100,000 on the Jaws scratch-and-win ticket.

Lamarsh shared that he decided to buy the ticket as a treat for Kristensen and that he was relaxing at home when he found out that they won.

“It was late at night, and I was watching TV and decided to scan it on my Lotto! App,” he explained. “I saw we won, and I woke everyone up to tell them.”

The Jaws ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada on Anderson Road in Comox.

Kristensen was also excited to share the good news, first with her family and then with her colleagues at work.

“There was a lot of screaming and high-fives,” she said.

The Vancouver Island residents said they plan to treat their kids to a shopping spree with their prize.