What one lottery player thought was a prank turned out to be a huge win

Often, things that seem too good to be true usually are. But that’s not the case for one lottery player.

Nancy Gardner, a retiree from Brampton, Ontario, said she’s been playing the same numbers for years — and her selection turned out to be her lucky numbers.

When she checked the winning numbers online and saw that it was a match, she was convinced that it was a joke.

“I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and thought OLG was playing a prank on me – I was shaking,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

And when she shared the news with her friends and family, they were “equally shocked.”

“My niece was crying when I told her,” she recalled.

She discovered that she had won in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 26 and shared the $5 million jackpot with another winner, making her $2.5 million richer.

Gardner was undoubtedly thrilled that her win turned out to be real — and she plans to share her good fortune.

While at the OLG Prize Centre, she said she’s planning to help her family with the money and also hopes to buy a home.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ins Market on Main Street in Brampton.