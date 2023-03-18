After 2004 win, lottery player wins an even bigger jackpot

For one Ontario lottery player Nadim Faza, 2004 was a memorable year because that’s when the Richmond Hill resident won $159,000.

After his six-figure win, Faza continued playing the lottery and in October 2022, he purchased a lottery ticket.

It looks like the Lotto 6/49 game brings Faza a lot of luck because 19 years later, he won yet again and this time, it was an even bigger prize. In addition to winning $5 on a Lotto 6/49 selection, he also won a $1 million prize, bringing his total windfall to $1,000,005.

Faza, who has three children and three grandchildren, said that he often chooses the same game and it’s a good thing he did.

“I usually play Lotto 6/49,” he said. “I told my family about the win, and they were excited for me.”

He also said that he has a big family and will be using some of his winnings to help his children with their mortgages.

But the lucky lottery player does also have plans to enjoy his windfall and is looking forward to planning a holiday.

“I also want to travel – maybe to Europe in the summer,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lucky 7 Convenience & Smoke on Oxford Street in Richmond Hill.