Lotto players going on a bucket-list vacation after winning six-figure prize

A lotto-playing Canadian couple is popping the corks in celebration of their recent big win.

Myung and Jin Kim of Prince George, BC, shared that they will be toasting with wine their “unbelievable” prize of $139,300.30 from Lotto 6/49.

They matched 5/6+ numbers from the June 17, 2023, draw and discovered their win while out for the day.

“I saw there was a winner in Prince George, and I asked my wife to check the ticket and tell me the numbers,” Jin said. “We saw the winning numbers and discovered we matched them.

“My wife was very happy.”

The Cariboo region residents bought the winning ticket from Walmart on Southridge Avenue.

The Kims also shared that they plan on going on a major bucket list vacation — a winter trip to Korea — and paying off their mortgage with their six-figure prize.