"I feel euphoric!": Lotto player set for life after winning massive jackpot

A Canadian lottery player has won a prize so big he first thought that it was a joke.

Murray Wallace of Salmon Arm, BC, believed it must have been a prank when he won $675,000 on his Set for Life scratch & win ticket.

“My first thought was, ‘Is this a joke?'” Wallace shared. “I said, ‘Where are the cameras?’

“I thought someone had to be pranking me because I am a big prankster myself and prank all of my friends and family.”

Wallace was travelling through Kamloops, BC, when he bought the Set for Life ticket from the BVD Truck Stop on Kokanee Way.

When he decided to validate his ticket on the self-checker at Sutherland’s bakery in Enderby, it began flashing “winner.”

“I started freaking out. At that point, people started gathering around, and I wasn’t sure how much I’d won yet,” said Wallace.

The BC-only Set for Life ticket gives winners two options for their grand prize: they can take a lump sum of $675,000 or get $1,000 a week for 25 years.

Once Wallace realized how much he had won on the BC-only scratch & win, he immediately called his spouse.

“She thought it was another one of my pranks and even hung the phone up on me twice. Then, she came inside the store and once she saw my face, she believed me, and we just hugged. It was amazing.”

The long-haul trucker plans to celebrate the “absolutely surreal, emotional and euphoric” win with a giant pig roast with family and friends. Wallace also added that he would use part of his winnings to return to his birthplace of Scotland to see family.