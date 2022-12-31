After lottery win, personal support worker went straight to the car dealership

One Ontario woman is now driving around in a new truck after a big lottery win.

Moneem McIntyre is a 53-year-old personal support worker who lives in Windsor and she’s been a regular lottery player for decades.

“I’ve been playing the lottery since I turned 18,” she said.

During a regular errand run, McIntyre decided to buy an Instant ticket.

“I sat down to play my ticket when I got home and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she recalled as she uncovered the results. “I quickly checked it on the OLG App and, to my disbelief, I was indeed a winner.”

She had won the Instant $500 Grand top prize worth $500,000.

“I was in pure shock!” recalled McIntyre.

Once she realized that she was now half a million dollars richer, she didn’t waste any time and headed out to make her first big purchase: a brand-new truck.

“As soon as I found out, I went straight to the dealership,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect her cheque. She’ll also be putting the money aside for retirement and is also making travel plans.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” said McIntyre. “I feel like I am dreaming.”

She purchased her winning ticket at 313 Convenience on University Avenue in Windsor.