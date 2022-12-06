Take it as a lesson to double-check your lottery tickets because one Canadian woman’s eyes almost deceived her out of a ton of cash.

“I checked my ticket online, but I didn’t check the little number at the bottom,” recalled Yolanda Gayasco. “I didn’t think I won, but then I took the ticket to the Save-On-Foods on Yale Road to check.”

Thankfully the Chilliwack resident verified her ticket earnings because she actually won a $1 million Guaranteed Prize from the November 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gayasco said she was more eager to tell her husband that she won the lottery, so she picked him up immediately.

The BC woman plans to use her prize to pay off her mortgage and travel to the Philippines in the new year to visit family.

“I am so happy that I won Lotto 6/49! I didn’t think it was real.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack.