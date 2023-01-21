Lottery winner said he actually saw four of his winning numbers in a dream

Can you imagine dreaming of lottery numbers and actually winning?

That’s exactly what happened to one Ontario man who’s now celebrating a big win.

Minsoo Koh is an Oakville resident and a father of one who works as a maintenance technician. He said that he’s a regular lottery player who enjoys playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49.

After buying a ticket for the November 25, 2022, draw, Koh checked the results and thought he had won $1,000 at first. However, when he went to the store to scan his ticket, he was in for a surprise — he had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

“I was so shocked,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings. “I was expecting to put $1,000 in the bank and now I’m a millionaire.”

He added, “I had a dream a few years ago and saw four of my numbers on my ticket. I can’t believe it — dreams do come true.”

Koh will be using the money to treat his wife and will also be making financial decisions with her.

But first, a family vacation is in order.

“I might take a trip to Florida with my family,” he said.

Koh’s winning ticket was purchased at Galleria Supermarket on Hampshire Gate in Oakville.