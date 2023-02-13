Man walks into gas station for washer fluid, walks out with winning lottery ticket

How many times have you gone to the store to buy one specific thing only to end up buying a bunch of stuff without the one thing you actually needed? That’s what happened to one Ontario lottery player but luckily things worked out in his favour.

Milan Milinkovic is a 51-year-old father of two who lives in Hamilton who says that he’s been playing the lottery regularly for decades.

He recalled how he had made a quick stop to buy something for his car.

“I went to the gas station to buy washer fluid and I purchased this ticket at the same time,” he said.

While there, Milinkovic remembered to buy a lottery ticket but forgot one thing.

“I left with the ticket and forgot the washer fluid!” he said, laughing.

And it’s a good thing he did remember his ticket because after scanning his ticket using the OLG App, he was shocked to discover that he actually won.

Milinkovic had won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $69,176 in the December 17, 2022 draw.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he shared what he plans to do with his winnings: he’ll be investing in real estate. He added that he might also go on a vacation someplace warm, perhaps back home to Croatia.

“It was surreal more than anything,” he said. “I have a permanent smile on my face!”

Milinkovic purchased his winning ticket at Pioneer On The Run on Fennell Avenue in Hamilton.