Inbox turns up a pleasant surprise for one lottery player

An ordinary morning routine turned extraordinary for one lottery player who discovered a rather unusual email in her inbox.

One day, Michele Sanson of St. John’s, NL, noticed a notification stating that she received an email from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation. At the time, she didn’t think much of it as she logged into her email to check the message, and she was in for a surprise.

The email notified her that she was the owner of a winning ticket. Sanson was shocked to learn that she had won the Atlantic 49 guaranteed prize worth $25,649 in July.

While at the prize centre to pick up her cheque, she said she plans to use her winnings to pay some bills. But she does also have some fun plans too: she’ll be using her money to take a day trip somewhere across her home province.