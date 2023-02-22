"I had a good feeling about this ticket": 42-year-old banker wins lottery

You know that feeling when you have a hunch that something good’s going to happen? That’s exactly what happened to one lottery player and it’s a good thing he followed his gut.

Michel Gauthier is a 42-year-old banker who lives in Orleans, Ontario. He said he started playing the lottery 13 years ago at around the age of 29.

A few months ago, he decided to splurge on the $100 Instant Ultimate lottery ticket — a decision that would later pay off.

“I had a good feeling about this ticket,” he said.

And Gauthier’s instincts were on point.

He recalls how his partner was checking his ticket for him when he heard her scream, “Oh my god!”

When she showed him the ticket, Gauthier realized that he was now $100,000 richer.

“She was so excited and emotional,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque.

He said he already has plans for his money: he’ll be using it to invest in a new home.

It’s the first big win for Gauthier and it looks like it’s still going to take a while for the reality to sink in.

“I’m still in disbelief,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Moe’s Convenience on Cyrville Road in Gloucester.