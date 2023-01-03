"I want to spread this happiness": 56-year-old dad celebrates big lotto win

One lottery winner is so grateful for his good fortune that he plans to share the joy with others.

Michael Vanderteems, a 56-year-old father from Newcastle, Ontario, says he’s a regular lottery player.

Vanderteems recalls how he was just wrapping up an already great day when he decided to stop and buy a Lottario ticket — his favourite lottery game.

“I had a fantastic day with my wife and stopped to purchase this ticket on my way home,” he said.

When he checked his ticket, he thought he had won $26,000. However, it turned out that there were a few extra digits in his prize.

Vanderteems had won big in the Lottario October 22 draw and realized he would be taking home a cheque for $267,742.90.

“When the clerk pointed out that I won $267,000 my knees gave out for a split second,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre.

When he got home, he immediately told his wife.

“But she didn’t believe me,” he said. “She checked the ticket on her OLG App and she was shocked.”

The couple scanned the ticket “a ton of times” before the happy reality finally sunk in.

“[We] cried tears of joy,” said Vanderteems.

Over the holidays, he and his wife used their winnings to sponsor a few families in their community. Talk about setting a great example for your kids!

“The rest will be used to help us buy a house and we want to share some with our children,” he said.

“I feel so happy,” said Vanderteems. “I want to spread this happiness around. I’m shaking with excitement.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Foodland on King Avenue in Newcastle.