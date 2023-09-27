Shocked line cook lands himself a six-figure lottery prize on The Big Spin wheel (VIDEO)

A 33-year-old line cook is making big plans after a life-changing six-figure lottery win on The Big Spin wheel.

Ottawa resident Michael Tremblay is a father who lives in Ottawa and said he’s been trying his luck in the lottery for 10 years. He also opts for his favourite Instant game, The Big Spin, which costs $5 per play.

One day, after buying his favourite game, he realized he had won a chance to spin the famous Big Spin wheel.

“I was hoping to win a small amount, but when the wheel landed on Big Spin, I had to look at the back of the ticket to read the rules,” he recalled. “I was very shocked to discover I was coming to spin the big wheel.”

Soon, Tremblay found himself at the OLG studio in downtown Toronto, standing next to the big wheel.

Before spinning the wheel, he said a win would mean a lot for his family and that he was simply “looking toward the future.”

Tremblay finally got his chance to spin the wheel. The new winner looked shocked as his family cheered when the needle landed on a $350,000 prize.

Watch the moment below:

When asked if he ever thought he’d win, he said, “In the very back of my mind, but I always just kept it back there because I knew there was a very, very low chance of that ever happening.”

“But today, it’s happened,” said a representative for OLG.

“It has. I feel like everything’s shaking,” said Tremblay, laughing. “I watched the wheel spin and wondered where it was going to land. When I saw it stop at $350,000, I was totally surprised.”

He said it’s been a nice experience to share with his family.

The win means a fresh start for the hospitality worker. When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, Tremblay said, “Maybe improve on my culinary schooling because I work as a line cook. Definitely, next year, I’ll find us a bigger place.”

But first, he plans to celebrate with his family while in Toronto.

“First stop, Ripley’s Aquarium!” he said.

Tremblay’s winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Carling Avenue in Nepean.