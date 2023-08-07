"It still hasn't hit me": School bus driver thrilled to win the lottery

A bus driver who won the lottery still can’t believe his good fortune, adding that his win will help him plan for his future.

Michael Taylor is a 59-year-old resident of Holland Landing, Ontario. Taylor, who works as a bus driver, said that he has been a regular lottery player and has been buying tickets ever since he was old enough to buy them. He added that he enjoys playing games like Lottario and Lotto Max.

“I like to see the big jackpots,” he said.

So one day, he purchased a Lotto Max ticket for the July 7, 2023, draw when the main prize was worth $55 million.

Taylor remembered his ticket weeks after the draw.

“I checked them almost two weeks after the draw, and the words ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the screen,” he recalled, surprised that playing his favourite game had actually paid off. “I had to make sure I wasn’t wrong before I could let it sink in!”

Taylor was one of the three people who managed to match six of the seven winning numbers. One winning ticket was purchased in Western Canada, while the other two were sold in Ontario — and Taylor was one of the winners. As a result, the three winners ended up splitting the second prize, each one netting $82,911.10.

When Taylor shared the happy news with his sister, he said, “She believed me immediately and was happy to see me win. Everyone I’ve told has been overjoyed.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, he said that he’ll use his money to manage his finances and plan for his future.

“It still hasn’t hit me,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at River Variety on Queensville Side Road in River Drive Park.