“My dad passed away — in a dream, he gave me lottery numbers": Truck driver wins big

How do you choose your lottery numbers?

Some people choose a combination of their family’s birthdays, while others prefer their lucky numbers. But one lottery winner got a little extra help from a loved one from beyond.

Michael Taylor, a 50-year-old father and grandfather from Burlington, Ontario, said that he had been playing the lottery for 30 years, and one day, the numbers came to him in a unique way.

“My dad passed away, and in a dream, he gave me lottery numbers,” said the truck driver. “I’ve been playing them ever since.”

Last year, Taylor decided to try his luck in the October 29 Lotto 6/49 draw, and when he checked his ticket at the store, he said he got a big surprise. The numbers from his dream proved lucky because he managed to match the last six of the seven Encore numbers in exact order, netting him a $100,000 win.

“It was all kind of a blur,” he said. “When I saw $100,000 on the screen, my hands were shaking. I was so excited and happy, of course.”

Still at the store, Taylor called his wife to share the news.

“And she said, ‘Stop lying to me!'” he recalled.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to claim his prize, Taylor said he first wanted to pay off his mortgage. The money will also go towards helping him accelerate his retirement plans.

“It’s definitely a positive experience — it was so fun,” he added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortinos on Appleby Line in Burlington.