"I saw all the zeros appear": Construction inspector surprised by lottery win

After trying his luck and buying lottery tickets for over 20 years, one man can’t believe his luck has finally turned.

Michael Schulz is a 63-year-old construction inspector who lives in Ancaster, Ontario. He’s been playing the lottery for two decades and uses his own numbers when he plays his favourite games like Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Ontario 49.

It was a morning like any other as Schulz was getting ready to start his day.

“I was getting ready for work one morning when I scanned the ticket on the OLG app and saw all the zeros appear,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real, but signed my ticket just in case.”

After going about his day, Schulz decided to recheck his ticket.

“When I returned from work, I compared my numbers to the winning numbers, and everything matched!” he recalled.

He couldn’t believe he had just won a $50,000 Lotto 6/49 prize in the September 2, 2023, draw — the biggest prize he’s ever won.

The father of one recalled his shock.

“I kept thinking, ‘Is this for real?'” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Schulz said he already knows what he’ll do with his winnings: use the money to help his son. He’ll also use the money to pay some bills and put the rest towards savings.